Down East Holiday Show happening virtually this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you can do so this weekend from the comfort of your own home.

Hundreds of vendors typically fill the Greenville Convention Center every year for the Down East Holiday Show hosted by the Pitt Community College Foundation. Like most things, the event is impacted by the pandemic and is now going virtual.

The event will offer three full days of online shopping for a donation of $10. Each donation will benefit student scholarships and educational programs at Pitt Community College.

More than 70 vendors will have items for sale. Many of the vendors are offering special discounts, free shipping, curbside pick-up or delivery. The event will also feature music from the PCC Faculty Jazz trio and stories from Santa.

The event will run from Friday, November 6 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, November 8 at midnight. You can register for the event here.

