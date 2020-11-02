Covid-19 resurgence leads to concern over essential goods shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - With covid-19 surging in many parts of the country there’s renewed concern about supplies of essential goods.

57% of consumers surveyed say they’re stocking up on supplies, but retail experts say don’t panic. Stores and food manufacturers are much better equipped to deal with demand.

Experts say the key to getting what you need is to make a list now and plan ahead. Don’t hoard and buy what you need early.

Demand for holiday groceries is expected to peak in the two weeks before Thanksgiving.

