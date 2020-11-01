Voters turn out on Halloween for final early voting day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday at 3 p.m. was the deadline to participate in early voting in the 2020 election.

At the Alice Keen Center in Greenville, the line to vote was consistent throughout the day.

Christopher Horrigan was one of the people in that line. He said he commutes from Guilford County.

“I’m only here on the weekend with my wife and kids and today was the last day to do it, so I’m out here getting it done” he said.

Horrigan was joined by many others taking the opportunity on the very last day to vote early.

“I wasn’t able to do my absentee ballot, so I said, ‘you know what, I’m just going to go into vote to (sic) get my voice be heard,’” said Colin Quaste.

Another voter, Gary Smith, said he usually comes out to vote on election day, but this morning while he was watching TV something motivated him to hop off the couch and get in line.

“There’s no need in complaining if you’re not going to do anything about it,” Smith said.

Saturday was the last day to vote early, but you can still vote on Election Day: Tuesday, November 3.

