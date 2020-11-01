Advertisement

Greenville police continue search for missing teen

Deja-Nay Michelle Holden
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department needs your help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Deja-Nay Michelle Holden, 14, was reported as a runaway from her home on Skinner Street on October 29.

She is described as 5′4, weighing 120 lbs.

Holden was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale zip-up sweatshirt with Aero written on the front in turquoise, black flare-bottom leggings, and black crocs with a green stripe along the sole.

If you see her or have any information as to where she is, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4302.

