Community feeding, caravan, block party, and prayer set for Washington

(KSLA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A few organizations have collaborated to host a community feeding, black party, prayer, and caravan.

NC Community Outreach & Wellness Center Inc./Justice Reinvestment Group, Advance Carolina, and Black Voters Matter, and others have teamed up in support of the importance of the Black vote.

Participants can meet at the Citi Trends Parking Lot, in Greenville, at 10 a.m., followed by a drive to the Washington Board of Elections at 12:30 p.m.

During the event, they’ll meet with the local clergy there to pray for the community, election, and officials.

Then, drivers will caravan through Beaufort County, then meet back at Beebe Memorial Park at 1101 N Bridge Street around 4 p.m. for a community block party and feeding.

Email bdgaskins@bsu.edu for more information.

