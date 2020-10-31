Advertisement

Wilkerson’s TD with 29 seconds left gives Tulsa win over ECU

East Carolina defensive back Jireh Wilson (35) sacks Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (11) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
East Carolina defensive back Jireh Wilson (35) sacks Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (11) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP | Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — T.K. Wilkerson scored a go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left to help Tulsa beat East Carolina 34-30 on Friday night.

Mike Houston postgame comments: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka5gMh9hpC8&list=PLrq4Z5fnt6x5rIo5TwhYRTMQaQ0vQ-d5j&index=1

Tulsa’s 11-play, 75-yard final drive was aided by two questionable replays — a fumble that was overturned and a fourth-down catch that appeared to hit the ground. ECU had a chance in the closing seconds, but Holton Ahlers' pass into the end zone was batted to the ground.

Zach Smith was 19-of-37 passing for 253 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Tulsa (3-1, 3-0 American), which has won four straight conference games for the first time in program history. Wilkerson had 89 yards rushing and two scores. Keylon Stokes caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and JuanCarlos Santana added 88 receiving yards and a score.

Ahlers, who missed the last game against Navy because of COVID-19 protocols, completed 38 of 50 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns for East Carolina (1-4, 1-3). Rahjai Harris rushed for 118 yards and Tyler Snead caught 16 passes for 108 yards and a TD.

Sports

Houston on Tulsa: "We're facing one of the better teams on our schedule."

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm