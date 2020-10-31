Advertisement

Walmart reverses decision and returns ammunition and firearms to store shelves

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK. (AP) - Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country.

But on Friday it said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

he moves come after several days of protests, widespread vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

The Arkansas-based retailer sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

