ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be making campaign stops in two cities in Eastern Carolina.

Pence is expected to visit the Rocky Mount/Wilson Airport, outside Elm City, around 11:30 a.m.

The Vice President is also planning to visit the Elizabeth City Airport around 1:30 p.m.

