Tropical Depression 29 forms in the Caribbean Sea

The system is expected to gain a name later this weekend
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 29th tropical depression of the season has formed in the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to be named at some point this weekend, with the next name up on the list being Eta. Once named, 2020 will have recorded the most named storms in a single season. The 2005 hurricane season had 27 named storms with an additional storm being identified (and unnamed) in post season analysis.

The official track of Tropical Depression 29 as of the 5 p.m. update (10-31).
The official track of Tropical Depression 29 as of the 5 p.m. update (10-31).(Charlie Ironmonger)

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the system to continue along its westward trajectory towards Nicaragua and Honduras. Intensity forecasts have T.D. 29 reaching hurricane strength by Monday afternoon. The U.S. will feel no impacts from T.D. 29 barring an extreme swing in forecast data.

