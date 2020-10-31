Snow Hill church collects food for those in need during the holidays

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has been collecting canned food and non-perishable food items for people in the community who may not be able to provide for their families during the pandemic.

Pamela Lee, the wife of the pastor at Snow Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, says this Thanksgiving and Christmas will be tougher than most because of the pandemic so the church wanted to help those who need assistance getting food.

Other companies that have also collected for the church are Eastern Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Greene County DSS and local restaurants.

So far, the church has collected over 1,056 cans.

Lee says, “I just personally feel like during this time it is important for us to draw closer together to show the love of Christ and just show love to our community and let them know that we are all in this together.”

The food is going to the Greene County food bank Monday.

Snow Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church said they are holding a socially distant event Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to have one final collection.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.