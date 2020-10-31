Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Securing your vote: Common, but preventable absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Despite the unprecedented turnout so far this election, nearly 500,000 requested absentee ballots still have not been returned in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections. Officials say running this close to the election without returning that is running a huge risk.

News

ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

Politics

VP nominee Kamala Harris to campaign in Goldsboro this weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is bringing the Biden campaign to Eastern Carolina.

News

Counties with ‘concerning’ COVID levels being pushed to tighten restrictions; They’re saying no

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A letter signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen suggests ‘counties of concern’ enact their own COVID-19 restrictions like closing bars and restricting mass gatherings.

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Latest News

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Kinston

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
The vice president was in Kinston Sunday evening for a rally.

News

Senate opens rare weekend session, Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Senate has opened a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.

News

President Donald Trump to visit Fayetteville

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The President is expected to arrive around 11:40 a.m.

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.

News

Goldsboro woman calling for voter ID law after she was denied regular ballot

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Susie Ferguson said her ballot had already been cast when she went to vote earlier this week. Wayne County Elections Director said it was because of “user error.”

Politics

GOP wants state’s absentee deadline moved up

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
State Republican legislative leaders filed an appeal on Thursday.