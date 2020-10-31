Advertisement

National Council of Negro Women organize health and wellness drive in Greenville

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A women’s group gives free personal protective equipment and helpful information at an early voting site on Friday and Saturday. Members of the Greenville Pitt County area section of The National Council of Negro Women were at C.M. Eppes Recreation Center on Nash Street in Greenville.

They passed out hand sanitizer, masks, face shields, and gloves. A state grant provided funding for the equipment.

Members also included information from Greenville organizations about domestic violence, victim assistance, police resources, and other helpful information for mothers. They’ll be back at Eppes Rec Center starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The center is at 400 Nash Street in Greenville.

