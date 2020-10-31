Heroic couple adopts school staff in show of support

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WITN) - Each and everyday teachers and school staff show up to work and put in countless hours all to help educate our children. It’s a job that’s been made even tougher by COVID-19, so to brighten up the day of nearly 100 elementary school staff members, one local couple did something very special.

White Oak Elementary School teachers were surprised with gift cards on Friday (WITN)

Decked out in his Superman’s finest, Danny Shell and his wife Cherie, surprised all 96 staff members at White Oak Elementary School in Cape Carteret. “We wanted to find a way to appreciate our teachers because they are going through so much, I can’t even begin to comprehend,” said Shell.

After putting out a call for help to the surrounding community, Shell was able to raise enough money to provide every teacher and staff member with a $25.00 gift card to a local restaurant.

“This was our way of reaching out to the community and saying we want to call this GHOST for Halloween; Giving to Help Our Schools Thrive, and we wanted to see if we could get the community to donate,” said Shell.

Shell says he was blown away by the reaction from the community who have donated enough that they will be able to pick a teacher randomly each month through 2021. “They so much appreciate what we’re doing and dear God I can’t begin to tell them how much we appreciate what they’re doing because what they do here for these kids changes the future,” said Shell.

For the staff at the school, Friday was beyond special and they say they are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love the community has shown them. “It means so much because it helps us to understand that the things we are doing are not going unnoticed,” said Terri Brett, White Oak Elementary School Principal.

