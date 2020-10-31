Advertisement

Halloween festivities in the east

(WCJB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween will look a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but there are a few community events that will be happening right here in the east Saturday.

Here is a list of events:

Ayden: There will be a Covidless, costume carwash, and a trunk or treat for kids in costumes at Ayden-Grifton High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Officers from Ayden and Grifton Police Department will also be there.

Greenville: Minority business pop-up shop at the Black Owned Highway 55 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Greenville: Greenville Fire-Rescue and a few sponsors are giving out candy to the kids and non-perishable food items from 5 to 8 p.m.

Havelock, Morehead City, New Bern: Cyclists in the Bernin' to the Beach Ride will drive from New Bern to Atlantic Beach stopping in Havelock and Morehead City starting at the NC History Center at 8:30 a.m, then Casa Del Patron around 9:30 a.m., then Parker Honda around 11 a.m., and lastly, Atlantic Beach DoubleTree.

Kinston: Lenoir/Greene’s partnership for children is hosting a touchless truck parade from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Grainger Stadium parking lot.

Kinston: There will be a drive-thru, open house at Lenoir Community College from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to showcase LCC programs and services. There will also be pre-bagged candy for kids.

Kinston: Gone, but Not Forgotten program at Governor Caswell Memorial at 2612 West Vernon Avenue from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

New Bern: There will be a free PPE giveaway from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Broad Street.

Scotland Neck: Scotland Neck Education and Recreation Foundation event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 617 East 1tth Street.

Snow Hill: Green County Public Library is hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Winners get treats from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Snow Hill: Greene County Wellness Center is hosting a Kid’s on Stage Trunk or Treat and toy drive. Bring an unwrapped toy, and kids can get candy from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Washington: Victory Harvest Fun Night event at 906 West 15th Street in Washington. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

