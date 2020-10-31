Advertisement

Halloween "Booze It & Lose It" anti-impaired driving campaign increased patrols

Halloween "Booze It & Lose It" Campaign underway
Halloween "Booze It & Lose It" Campaign underway(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend marks the beginning of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” anti-impaired driving campaign.

Program organizers say that local and state law enforcement will be increasing patrols to catch impaired drivers throughout the next week.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officers say they can’t keep our roads safe without help from the public.

If drivers plan to drink this weekend, state troopers say you should not drive. Instead, designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or call a ride share service.

And they say if you know someone who is impaired, don’t let them get behind the wheel.

The “Booze It & Lose It” campaign says they want everyone to have a fun Halloween, say prioritize safe and sober travel.

