Georgia governor and wife in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

ATLANTA, GA (AP) - A statement on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Twitter feed says he has tested negative for COVID-19 after having ``direct exposure'' to someone who tested positive.

The statement adds that the Republican governor and his wife are quarantining as a precaution. The statement says first lady Marty Kemp also tested negative.

In a separate announcement Friday, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson said he had tested positive for the virus. Ferguson appeared with Kemp at a rally on Thursday. It’s unclear if Ferguson is the person Kemp’s statement is referring to. Ferguson said he would self-quarantine and work from home.

