Couple keeps Halloween tradition alive, despite pandemic

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Halloween on Saturday, one couple here in the East has kept their decorating tradition alive by transforming their home for trick-or-treaters, all while making it safe in the midst of a pandemic.

A couple in Manchester Estates did what they normally do every single year, and that’s making sure Halloween is one to remember for everyone who drives by their home.

14 years ago Tina Kirby and her husband moved from California to North Carolina, and put up decorations for Halloween every year.

Now 14 years later, in the middle of a pandemic they continue with the tradition.

Kirby and her husband weren’t able to have kids of their own but that doesn’t discourage them.

She says she helps in the nursery at Cross Point Church and decorates her home for the holidays, and it’s all for children.

Kirby and her husband have some spook-tacular help when decorating too.

And because of COVID-19, Kirby said parents shouldn’t be worried about stopping by.

She says all neighbors are on board with wearing masks, gloves, sanitizing candy and making sure it’s as safe as possible.

Kirby says every year they have over 500 trick-or-treaters and she’s hoping to get close to that this year.

She encourages people to drive out Halloween night, in costume to Manchester Estates in Winterville to trick-or-treat.

They will start passing out candy around 6 p.m.

