Atlantic Beach delights kids with Halloween Candy Cruise

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Atlantic Beach found an alternative way to make sure kids had fun this Halloween and got some candy.

The town held its first-ever candy cruise, which was a drive-through trick or treating event at the Atlantic Beach circle.

People went around in their cars to the tents that were set up to get their candy. The trick or treaters stayed in their car the whole time.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper says with the pandemic, he thinks this is the safest way to go. “We think doing a drive-through event this year is the safest way to allow them to pick up some treats while limiting contact.”

The CDC is recommending people avoid direct contact with trick or treaters and hand out treats outdoors, wash your hands before handing out treats, and wear a mask.

