KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Arendell Parrott Academy football team (3-2) picked up a huge NCISAA Big 8 (8-man) Conference victory 43-32 over visiting John Paul II (4-2) Friday night in Kinston.

The Patriots clinched a playoff spot with the win. The Saints had already earned a spot in the postseason.

