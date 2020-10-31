Advertisement

AAC acknowledges crucial officiating mistake during ECU-Tulsa game

American Athletic Conference Football Logo
American Athletic Conference Football Logo(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRVING, Texas (WITN) - After ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert contacted the league following Friday’s controversial football game, the AAC admitted to its officiating crew making a crucial mistake at the end of the ECU-Tulsa game.

Here is the official statement from the American Athletic Conference:

The American Athletic Conference has acknowledged an officiating error that occurred in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 30 East Carolina-Tulsa football game. 

With 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, a Tulsa ball carrier was ruled by the on-field officials to have fumbled, with the ensuing recovery by East Carolina. After further review of the play by the replay official, the ruling on the field was reversed; the replay official determined that the ball carrier had regained possession and was down, prior to East Carolina’s ultimately recovering the ball. 

After reviewing the video of the play, the Conference has determined that the judgment of the replay official was incorrect. The ball carrier did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed. 

The American Athletic Conference has conducted a review of the game and has communicated its findings to East Carolina and Tulsa.

ECU hosts Tulane Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

