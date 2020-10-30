Advertisement

“All clear” at UNC-Chapel Hill after alert for armed person

(UNC-CH)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued an “all clear” after saying earlier there was a person described as armed and dangerous near the campus.

The school issued the alert shortly before noon Friday indicating a person was spotted near the Ambulatory Care Center west of the campus, but provided no further details.

Faculty, students and staff were ordered to go inside immediately and close windows and doors until further notice. The student newspaper reported ``dozens of law enforcement vehicles'' on the scene.

The follow-up “all clear” was put out about 20 minutes later.

