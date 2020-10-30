Two life sentences for murder of Eastern Carolina mayor & wife

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man received back-to-back life sentences without parole for the 2017 murders of an Eastern Carolina mayor and his wife.

A judge today in Edgecombe County sentenced Keith Williams.

Gary and Jackie Skelton were murdered in their Highway 33 home back on September 5, 2017.

Skelton, a retired banker, was in his second term as mayor of Leggett, while his wife was a nurse at the Tarboro Women’s Center.

Their bodies were found after Jackie Skelton didn’t show up for work that day.

