Two life sentences for murder of Eastern Carolina mayor & wife
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man received back-to-back life sentences without parole for the 2017 murders of an Eastern Carolina mayor and his wife.
A judge today in Edgecombe County sentenced Keith Williams.
Gary and Jackie Skelton were murdered in their Highway 33 home back on September 5, 2017.
Skelton, a retired banker, was in his second term as mayor of Leggett, while his wife was a nurse at the Tarboro Women’s Center.
Their bodies were found after Jackie Skelton didn’t show up for work that day.
