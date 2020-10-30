Advertisement

Two life sentences for murder of Eastern Carolina mayor & wife

Keith Williams got back-to-back life sentences for the two murders.
Keith Williams got back-to-back life sentences for the two murders.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man received back-to-back life sentences without parole for the 2017 murders of an Eastern Carolina mayor and his wife.

A judge today in Edgecombe County sentenced Keith Williams.

Gary and Jackie Skelton were murdered in their Highway 33 home back on September 5, 2017.

Skelton, a retired banker, was in his second term as mayor of Leggett, while his wife was a nurse at the Tarboro Women’s Center.

Their bodies were found after Jackie Skelton didn’t show up for work that day.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State’s lawsuit against e-cig maker Juul moves forward

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Friday that the lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul will proceed to trial next year. A Durham County Superior Court judge denied the company’s motions to end litigation, limit damages, or postpone a trial, according to Stein.

News

NC mayor issues city curfew ahead of two Friday afternoon protests in Raleigh

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a curfew Friday in anticipation of planned protests against police brutality. The curfew, announced on the city’s website requires everyone within the city limits to be inside between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Local

EPA rolls back regulatory standards at Aurora phosphate company

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency was in Eastern Carolina on Thursday to announce a rollback on regulations for Nutrien Aurora Phosphate.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nash Co. has 4 new deaths, Onslow Co. with 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Latest News

News

Sandbar shark born at Roanoke Island aquarium passes away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The sandbar shark pup was one of two born on October 16th to one of the sharks in the aquarium’s Graveyard of the Atlantic habitat.

Coronavirus

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

“All clear” at UNC-Chapel Hill after alert for armed person

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an alert for a person described as armed and dangerous near the campus.

Politics

VP nominee Kamala Harris to campaign in Goldsboro this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris is bringing the Biden campaign to Eastern Carolina.

Crime

Pitt County deputies arrest Rocky Mount woman on drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
Deputies say a Rocky Mount man is facing drug charges in Pitt County.

Crime

Victims ID’d in Greenville apartment complex shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Paramount 3800.