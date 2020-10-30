State’s lawsuit against e-cig maker Juul moves forward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Friday that the lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul will proceed to trial next year. A Durham County Superior Court judge denied the company’s motions to end litigation, limit damages, or postpone a trial, according to Stein.

“Juul targeted young people and misled them about their products,” said Stein. “My goal in bringing this case is to protect them. I am pleased that the Court has allowed this important case to move forward. We cannot allow another generation of North Carolinians to become addicted to nicotine because of these reckless and illegal business practices.”

Stein said his office is preparing for a trial in the case in May.

Last year, North Carolina became the first state in the country to sue Juul, claiming the company designed, marketed, and sold its products to attract young customers and misrepresented the potency and danger of nicotine in its e-cigarettes.

Stein claimed this was a violation of North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

