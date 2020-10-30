Advertisement

Saving Graces: Moira

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Moira.

Moira is about 1-2 years old and is a silver/ cream tabby with very unique in color and markings.

Volunteers describe her as a calm and sweet girl. She recently had kittens and all of her kittens found loving homes. Now, it’s her turn to be spoiled!

They say she loves a good nap and is the perfect lap cat for any home. She gets along well with other pets and quickly transitions to new environments.

Saving Graces is in PetSmart until November 15 and volunteers are meeting any potential adopters by appointment. To see all of the pets available, click here.

