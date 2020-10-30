Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in Concord

police
police(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed early Friday morning when a man accidentally fired a gun inside a house in North Carolina.

The Concord Police Department said the child was dead when officers were called to the home shortly after 2 a.m. Police say the man suspected of shooting the child is a resident of the home and has been cooperative with investigators.

They say early indications are that the shooting was an accident, and authorities are not looking for other suspects.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Victims IDed in Greenville apartment complex shooting

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. to Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive for a shooting.

Local

EPA rolls back regulatory standards at Aurora phosphate company

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency was in Eastern Carolina on Wednesday to announce a rollback on regulations for Nutrien Aurora Phosphate.

Coronavirus

Ayden closes police department to public after COVID-19 cases

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ayden says it has identified positive cases within the police department.

Environment

North Carolina, Maryland & Virginia reach offshore wind agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The states have agreed to form a team with representatives from each jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of regional offshore wind resources.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: More deaths reported in ENC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Pets

Saving Graces: Moira

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Moira.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Rain moving out; Cooler air moving in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
A strong cold front will move into the area on Friday

News

Eastern North Carolina feels remnants from Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 11 hours ago
High winds rolled into Eastern North Carolina Thursday as Hurricane Zeta made its way up the east coast.

News

New Bern leaders give PPE, health materials, and candy for Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
New Bern leaders give PPE, health materials, and candy for Halloween. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders are getting creative to celebrate Halloween this year.