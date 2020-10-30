Police: 8-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed early Friday morning when a man accidentally fired a gun inside a house in North Carolina.

The Concord Police Department said the child was dead when officers were called to the home shortly after 2 a.m. Police say the man suspected of shooting the child is a resident of the home and has been cooperative with investigators.

They say early indications are that the shooting was an accident, and authorities are not looking for other suspects.

