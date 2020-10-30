Advertisement

Pitt County eclipses 2016 early vote totals

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With two days to go, Pitt County has surpassed the early vote total from the 2016 presidential election.

Numbers released from the Pitt County Board of Elections show 54,926 people have already voted over 14 days.

At this same time in 2016, which included an extra day of voting, 54,227 votes had been cast.

Early voting continues Friday and Saturday.

