Pitt County deputies arrest Rocky Mount woman on drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Rocky Mount woman is facing drug charges in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies encountered a Chevy Cobalt being driven by Rahkiya Davis.

Deputies say that they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

They say a search found two concealed handguns, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Davis was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Officials say Debora Nelson, a passenger in the car, was arrested on outstanding charges.

Debora Nelson (PCSO)

The 37-year-old from Rocky Mount was charged with 2 counts of larceny by employee and failure to pay fine.

Nelson was released on a $5,290 bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.