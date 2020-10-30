Pitt County deputies arrest Rocky Mount woman on drug charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Rocky Mount woman is facing drug charges in Pitt County.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies encountered a Chevy Cobalt being driven by Rahkiya Davis.
Deputies say that they smelled marijuana coming from the car.
They say a search found two concealed handguns, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Davis was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was released on a $50,000 bond.
Officials say Debora Nelson, a passenger in the car, was arrested on outstanding charges.
The 37-year-old from Rocky Mount was charged with 2 counts of larceny by employee and failure to pay fine.
Nelson was released on a $5,290 bond.
