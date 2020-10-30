Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Cooler breezes as skies clear today

The windy cold front has moved off the coast. Chilly air is arriving.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday

A cold front blew through the area early Friday with a thin line of showers. Gusty northwest winds will cap the afternoon temps in the mid 60s despite a return to sunny skies. Overnight lows will be falling into the low 40s Friday night.

Forecast for Friday afternoon winds
Forecast for Friday afternoon winds(WITN Weather)

This Weekend

Sunny skies, but much cooler air is on tap for Halloween. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will cool to the mid 40s into Sunday morning with building clouds bringing a chance for afternoon showers Sunday. Sunday’s highs will rise to the upper 60s ahead of the next front. Cooler and drier air returns for Monday.

