Operation Medicine Drop brings in 30,000 pounds of unused prescriptions

(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 30,000 pounds of unused prescription medications were destroyed across the state as part of Operation Medicine Drop and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

That translates to 21.9 million dosage units.

In spite of the pandemic, people continued to fill drop boxes across the state in pharmacies, hospitals and police departments with old medications.

Wednesday, all the discarded drugs were taken to a state approved incinerator where they were safely and properly destroyed.

