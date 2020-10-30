Advertisement

New Bern leaders give PPE, health materials, and candy for Halloween

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern leaders give PPE, health materials, and candy for Halloween. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders are getting creative to celebrate Halloween this year.

New Bern Alderwoman Barbara Best said they’re socially distancing but still giving out candy in New Bern on Halloween.

But people will also get more, especially needed items during the Coronavirus pandemic. Alderwoman Best said that they’re also giving out PPE items and COVID 19 Health-materials in addition to the sweet treats.

The event happens Saturday, October 31, from10:00 a.m.-12 p.m. on Broad Street in New Bern.

