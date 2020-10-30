Advertisement

NC mayor issues city curfew ahead of two Friday afternoon protests in Raleigh

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a curfew Friday in anticipation of planned protests against police brutality. The curfew, announced on the city’s website requires everyone within the city limits to be inside between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to the emergency proclamation, “There are two protests scheduled to take place in downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon and evening. Raleigh is and always will be a place where people can exercise their rights and have their voices heard. As Mayor, I take the responsibility of keeping our community safe seriously. As such, I will impose a citywide curfew for Friday night. The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. the following morning.

In addition it reads, “This is a difficult time in our history and it is going to take all of us working together, listening to one another, and being intentional about finding connection if we are truly going to emerge from these trying moments as better people and a better Raleigh.”

The mayor cited significant property damage on May 30 to Raleigh businesses and the endangerment of lives during the protests over the death of George Floyd as the reason for the Friday curfew. The proclamation said the curfew is to avoid that from happening again.

The proclamation concludes with the reason for emergency action. It reads, “The threat of civil unrest has created a state of emergency in the City of Raleigh and immediate attention is required to protect the public health and welfare, prevent damage to property, ensure public safety, and render emergency relief.”

