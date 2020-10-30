NC Absentee Ballots will be received until November 12th

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Absentee ballots received in North Carolina by November 12th, will be counted. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to uphold the State Board of Elections decision to extend the period from three to nine days after the election, because of the pandemic.

Jason Roberts is a Professor of Political Science at UNC-Chapel Hill. He said, “It just takes a little pressure off voters who are probably going to rush and try to get their ballot in the mail before Tuesday.”

A union affiliated group requested the State Board of Elections extend the period for receiving absentee ballots.

The board made the decision, which says the ballots received in North Carolina by November 12th would be counted.

Republicans then took the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to up-end the board of election’s decision.

The absentee ballots have to be postmarked before or by election day for them to be counted. Those nine extra days could have some timing impacts.

“So, it will delay canvas a little bit probably, depending on the numbers,” said Meloni Wray, the Craven County Director of Elections.

“This just adds a few more than could be counted before the final results on November 13th,” said Roberts.

Wray thinks it shouldn’t be too much of a problem. “We’re hoping if numbers are happening like they are now then most people are going to have their stuff in on time.”

Saturday is the last day for early voting. Tuesday is election day.

