Jim’s Forecast: Rain moving out; Cooler air moving in

A strong cold front will move through early Friday morning with the last rain drops departing by sunrise
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday

A cold front will zip through the area by sunrise Friday sweeping out the clouds and lingering rain drops. Mid 70s at 5am will fall to the low 60s by sunrise. Gusty north winds will cap the afternoon temps in the mid 60s despite a return to sunny skies. Overnight lows will be falling into the low 40s Friday night.

Winds will shift to the northwest Friday afternoon.
Winds will shift to the northwest Friday afternoon.(WITN)

This Weekend

Sunny skies, but much cooler air is on tap for Halloween. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will cool to the low 40s into Sunday morning with afternoon highs lifting to the upper 60s under sun filled skies.

