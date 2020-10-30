Free COVID-19 testing for Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Old North State Medical Society will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville over the next several months.

Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required. Test results are returned in 3-5 days.

The testing will be done:

Saturday - October 31, from 10 am – 1 pm at Coastal Carolina Community College, 444 Western Blvd.

Friday - November 6, from 4 pm – 7 pm and Saturday - November 7, from 10 am - 1 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd.

Friday - November 20, from 4 pm – 7 pm and Saturday - November 21, from 10 am - 1 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd.

Friday - December 11, from 4 pm – 7 pm and Saturday - December 12, from 10 am - 1 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd.

For this weekend’s testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly. RSVP and additional dates can be found: https://onsms.org/jacksonville/

