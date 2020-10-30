Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing for Jacksonville residents

Free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville
Free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Old North State Medical Society will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville over the next several months.

Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required. Test results are returned in 3-5 days.

The testing will be done:

Saturday - October 31, from 10 am – 1 pm at Coastal Carolina Community College, 444 Western Blvd.

Friday - November 6, from 4 pm – 7 pm and Saturday - November 7, from 10 am - 1 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd.

Friday - November 20, from 4 pm – 7 pm and Saturday - November 21, from 10 am - 1 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd.

Friday - December 11, from 4 pm – 7 pm and Saturday - December 12, from 10 am - 1 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd.

For this weekend’s testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly. RSVP and additional dates can be found: https://onsms.org/jacksonville/

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Securing your vote: Common, but preventable absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Despite the unprecedented turnout so far this election, nearly 500,000 requested absentee ballots still have not been returned in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections. Officials say running this close to the election without returning that is running a huge risk.

News

Final days of campaigning in the East to get people to vote

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Voters have four days until the 2020 general election, and politicians are fiercely campaigning at events to the very end to get undecided voters.

News

ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

News

Atlantic Beach leaders give beach driving reminders ahead of daylight saving time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
With daylight saving time approaching, leaders with the town of Atlantic Beach remind beachgoers about permits and driving on the beach

Latest News

News

Officials: No evidence of gunman at UNC-Chapel Hill

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says a search by campus police determined there was not an armed person at a facility near the campus.

News

State’s lawsuit against e-cig maker Juul moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Friday that the lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul will proceed to trial next year. A Durham County Superior Court judge denied the company’s motions to end litigation, limit damages, or postpone a trial, according to Stein.

Crime

Two life sentences for murder of Eastern Carolina mayor & wife

Updated: 4 hours ago
A judge today in Edgecombe County sentenced Keith Williams.

News

NC mayor issues city curfew ahead of two Friday afternoon protests in Raleigh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a curfew Friday in anticipation of planned protests against police brutality. The curfew, announced on the city’s website requires everyone within the city limits to be inside between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Local

EPA rolls back regulatory standards at Aurora phosphate company

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency was in Eastern Carolina on Thursday to announce a rollback on regulations for Nutrien Aurora Phosphate.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nash Co. has 4 new deaths, Onslow Co. with 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.