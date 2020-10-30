Final days of campaigning in the East to get people to vote

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters have four days until the 2020 general election, and politicians are fiercely campaigning at events to the very end to get undecided voters.

One event was a rally in Greenville Friday. Also, Senator Thom Tillis and Congressman Greg Murphy talked to Ayden residents at a local BBQ joint sharing a cohesive message about the importance of their votes.

Senator Tillis said, “Getting out the vote early gives you the opportunity now to go speak with other people and encourage them to vote on election day. This is going to be a historic turnout, and I’m glad. I’m glad people are voting.”

Tillis is running in an extremely close race against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Hours later in the East, Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and others shared messages to voters about their pivotal role in this election.

Secretary of State Marshall said, “You know the most important thing we have in America is the right to vote. The right to determine our own future.”

Many people in the state have already voted. It is a record number of people across North Carolina who voted by mail or voted early at the polls.

Early voting ends Saturday.

The next opportunity to vote in person is next week, November 3, on election day.

