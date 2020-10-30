EPA rolls back regulatory standards at Aurora phosphate company

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency was in Eastern Carolina on Wednesday to announce a rollback on regulations for Nutrien Aurora Phosphate.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the relaxing of a standard for phosphoric acid manufacturing he says is not expected to result in an increase in mercury or any other hazardous air pollutant.

The EPA says the move will save $26 million over the next five years and keep hundreds of jobs in place.

In 2015, the EPA under the Obama administration announced new rules for phosphoric acid manufacturing under the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants.

The company, then PCS Phosphate, petitioned the EPA in 2016 under the Trump administration to adjust its standards with respect to phosphoric acid manufacturing.

The EPA in a news release says it made the revision, “based on newly available data and after conducting a site visit, that the previous standard was not based on an accurate determination of the level of emission reductions that were achievable at the source.”

