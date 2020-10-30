ECU Poll: Biden and Cunningham hold slim leads in North Carolina; Cooper remains ahead as election day nears

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The final ECU Poll of the 2020 election in North Carolina, conducted October 27-28, shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49% to 47% advantage over President Donald Trump among likely voters and early voters in North Carolina.

This result is similar to the lead Biden held over Trump in ECU polls taken in early October and mid-October. Two percent of the poll respondents reported they are undecided and 2% report that they intend to vote for another candidate.

North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race remains extremely competitive. Democrat Cal Cunningham leads Republican Thom Tillis by a single point, 47% to 46%. The results show 4% undecided.

In the race for Governor, Democrat Roy Cooper holds an eleven-point advantage over Republican challenger Dan Forest, 54% to 43%. This lead is slightly larger than ECU’s mid-October poll, which put the governor ahead by nine points, but smaller than the early October poll when the margin for Cooper over Forest was thirteen points.

“Our polling has shown consistently that the North Carolina Senate race is too close to call,” said Dr. Peter Francia, Director of the ECU Center for Survey Research. “Likewise, North Carolina’s fifteen electoral votes could still go either way, although Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign among several key demographic groups by large margins.”

In particular, Francia points to the suburban vote. “In North Carolina, urban voters are solidly behind Biden and rural voters strongly support Trump by margins similar to four years ago. The major change from 2016 to 2020 is in the suburbs. Joe Biden has significantly more support among suburban voters in this election than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.”

This poll was conducted October 27-28, 2020. The sample consisted of 1,103 likely/early voters in North Carolina, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

