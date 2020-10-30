Drive-thru Community Harvest Festival in Washington on Halloween

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A drive-thru Community Harvest Festival in Washington is hoping to give children a little fun for Halloween and candy and treats.

The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 31 at Paradise Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until at 1401 John Small Avenue in Washington.

Organizers say they’re giving away food, candy, and gifts.

The event is free for the community and is geared toward children.

Everything is drive-thru due to COVID-19, and organizers hope the event will give children and parents something to smile about.

