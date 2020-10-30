Cosmetology students hair and make-up artistry competition, just ahead of Halloween

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week James Sprunt Community College cosmetology students learned special effects with hair and makeup, competing for the top spot and showcasing their talent. Contest winners are Sherrell Rivers in the Advanced Class (bottom: right) and Yanira Gomez-Galvan in the Beginner Class (bottom: second from right).

The class mannequins with scary makeup and zombie-like features are displayed at James Sprunt Community College, just ahead of Halloween.

“This teaches our students a variety of skills, style hair, and how to do chemical services. So this was a project to get them into Halloween and to showcase what they can do,” said Jennifer Gunter, a cosmetology instructor at James Sprunt. “As you can see, some got into special effects more than others.”

Gunter said the lesson in special effects makeup artistry (SFX) is used with hands-on training to potentially help students land unique jobs in industries not typically thought of for cosmetology students.

Those careers include movie sets, haunted attractions, cruise ships, theme parks, special effects laboratories, and prosthetics.

Well-trained special effects makeup artists can bring life to fictional characters and manifest characters from any period and transform them from one scenario to another.

“The more skills in special effect make up students can get into, the more options that will be available. Students could go to EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington, where they could volunteer and work behind the scenes of movies until they can work their way up to get a job,” said Gunter.

Instructors think the lesson may have sparked a new career interest in many students.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.