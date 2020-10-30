Advertisement

CCEC sends crews to help sister co-op restore power after Zeta

Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative sending crews to help EnergyUnited restore power lost from Hurricane Zeta
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative sending crews to help EnergyUnited restore power lost from Hurricane Zeta(CCEC)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERTET/CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) dispatched crews to help EnergyUnited restore power lost when Hurricane Zeta’s remnants blew through on Thursday.

Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane. In all, more than 84,000 electric co-op members across the state lost power.

According to CCEC, EnergyUnited serves nearly 110,000 electric members in central and western North Carolina and is the largest of the state’s 26 electric cooperatives.

CCEC VP of Operations, Will Pittman, said the co-op is sending several crews including Line Superintendent Michael Barts, Line Supervisor Steve Smith, and linemen Earl Jones, Dowle Smith, Gary Mann, Justin Williford, Earl Jones, and Cameron Fulford.

Also, two teams from a C-Phase, a co-op contractor, are joining the restoration effort as well.

“CCEC crews are all-too-familiar in restoring power after hurricanes and tropical storms, but these guys are eager to help out a sister co-op,” said Will Pittman, CCEC vice-president of operations. “We’ve had EnergyUnited crews and many others from North Carolina and surrounding states come to our aid during recent hurricanes, and it feels good to reciprocate.”

Pittman said power restoration teams from other cooperatives in less-affected parts of the state join other crews to restore service to all co-op members.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Bern leaders give PPE, health materials, and candy for Halloween

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
New Bern leaders give PPE, health materials, and candy for Halloween. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders are getting creative to celebrate Halloween this year.

News

Drive-thru Community Harvest Festival in Washington on Halloween

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A drive-thru Community Harvest Festival in Washington is hoping to give children a little fun for Halloween and candy and treats.

News

POLICE: Woman jailed after $9,960 cigarette purchase goes up in smoke

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Winterville police say a woman wanted for stealing nearly $10,000 from a customer at a food store turned herself in to lawmen.

News

Local Teachers receive grants to help them in classroom

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dozens of teachers across two Eastern Carolina Counties received some much needed funding for their classroom recently, and it’s all thanks to a local Electric Cooperative.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Winds not as strong tonight; Cold front Friday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for the area

News

Pitt County eclipses 2016 early vote totals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
With two days to go, Pitt County has surpassed the early vote total from the 2016 presidential election.

News

Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina reach offshore wind agreement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina have announced an agreement to advance offshore wind development.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

News

Cosmetology students hair and make-up artistry competition, just ahead of Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
This week James Sprunt Community College cosmetology students learned special effects with hair and makeup, competing for the top spot and showcasing their talent.

News

Minges Bottling Group awarded exclusive pouring rights at ECU

Updated: 1 hours ago
You’ll soon be seeing a whole lot more of Pepsi and a whole lot less of Coca-Cola on ECU’s campus.