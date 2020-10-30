CCEC sends crews to help sister co-op restore power after Zeta

CARTERTET/CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) dispatched crews to help EnergyUnited restore power lost when Hurricane Zeta’s remnants blew through on Thursday.

Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane. In all, more than 84,000 electric co-op members across the state lost power.

According to CCEC, EnergyUnited serves nearly 110,000 electric members in central and western North Carolina and is the largest of the state’s 26 electric cooperatives.

CCEC VP of Operations, Will Pittman, said the co-op is sending several crews including Line Superintendent Michael Barts, Line Supervisor Steve Smith, and linemen Earl Jones, Dowle Smith, Gary Mann, Justin Williford, Earl Jones, and Cameron Fulford.

Also, two teams from a C-Phase, a co-op contractor, are joining the restoration effort as well.

“CCEC crews are all-too-familiar in restoring power after hurricanes and tropical storms, but these guys are eager to help out a sister co-op,” said Will Pittman, CCEC vice-president of operations. “We’ve had EnergyUnited crews and many others from North Carolina and surrounding states come to our aid during recent hurricanes, and it feels good to reciprocate.”

Pittman said power restoration teams from other cooperatives in less-affected parts of the state join other crews to restore service to all co-op members.

