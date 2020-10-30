Ayden closes police department to public after COVID-19 cases

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Positive COVID-19 cases have forced the closure of an Eastern Carolina police department.

Ayden says it has identified positive cases within the police department and is taking “the appropriate steps recommended by the CDC to handle this situation.”

In addition to the police department being closed to the public, a Trunk or Treat scheduled for Halloween has been canceled.

The town did not say how many people were infected with the virus.

