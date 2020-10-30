Advertisement

Atlantic Beach leaders give beach driving reminders ahead of daylight saving time

Beginning Sunday, sunset occurs at 5:10 p.m. So, drivers need to plan accordingly
Atlantic Beach beach driving recommendations ahead of daylight saving time
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - With daylight saving time approaching, leaders with the town of Atlantic Beach remind beachgoers about permits and driving on the beach. According to the Ocean Breeze report published by the town manager’s office, permit holders that drive on the beach driving are only allowed to do so between dawn and dusk.

Beginning Sunday, sunset occurs at 5:10 p.m. So, they want drivers to plan accordingly. Also, an official Town of AB Beach Driving Permit is required for all beach driving access points. Those points are at Henderson Blvd (primary) and Raleigh Ave.

The maximum speed limit is 20 miles per hour.

According to the town manager, driving is only permitted within Atlantic Beach town limits from the Fort Macon property line to the outer edge of the DoubleTree pier. Driving on or near the dunes is prohibited, and beach driving allowed from October 1 to March 15.

Town leaders say the Atlantic Beach Police Department regularly patrols the beach and issues citations for reckless driving, driving without a permit, and driving on the dunes.

For full beach driving details and information on purchasing a permit, visit atlanticbeach-nc.com/beach-driving-permits/.

