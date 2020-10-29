Woman wanted after $9,960 cigarette purchase goes up in smoke

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville police are hoping you can help them track down a woman who is wanted for stealing nearly $10,000 from a customer at a food store.

Bar’brionna Cannon is wanted for felony larceny that happened Wednesday at Fred’s Food Club on Winterville Parkway.

Police say Cannon is accused of stealing $9,960 from the customer during the purchase of cigarettes.

Cpl. Michael Hobbs says a business owner was purchasing cigarettes in bulk and because of IRS reporting requirements for cash purchases over $10,000, the owner recruited Cannon to help out with the back-to-back purchases. But Hobbs says instead of buying the cigarettes, the woman simply got into her vehicle and left with the money.

Cannon was last seen leaving the store in a gold Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

