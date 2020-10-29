Water quality swimming advisories issued for two sound-side sites in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Advisories against swimming were posted Wednesday at two sound-side sites in Beaufort County where state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

One advisory was posted at the public access to Pantego Creek at the intersection of East Main and Tooley Streets in Belhaven. A second advisory was posted at the public access to the Pamlico River at the City Park off of Park Drive in Washington.

This advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Pantego Creek and Pamlico River areas. Swimming advisories affect water within 200 feet of the sign.

State officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

