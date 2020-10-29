Advertisement

Two men charged in Kinston shooting

Kinston police say Shaquan Harper (L) and Shelton Mason (R) were arrested for last Wednesday’s shooting of a man on Dixon Street.
Kinston police say Shaquan Harper (L) and Shelton Mason (R) were arrested for last Wednesday’s shooting of a man on Dixon Street.(Kinston police)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been charged for a shooting last week in Kinston.

Kinston police say Shaquan Harper, 23, and Shelton Mason, 29, were arrested today in connection with last Wednesday’s shooting of a man on Dixon Street.

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg, police say, and has since recovered from his wound.

Harper and Mason were charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of injury to personal property.

Both men were put in the Lenoir County jail.

