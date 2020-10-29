Advertisement

Tropical Storm Zeta’s winds spread out over us

The center of Zeta will track over Virginia today, but gusty winds felt here
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Zeta

Zeta officially made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana Wednesday evening as a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph. Since, the storm has weakened to a tropical storm but still possess a wind threat through to a large portion of the Southeast.

The storm’s forward speed of 48 mph will keep strong winds through western North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the western part of the state as 45 mph sustained winds are likely. The heaviest rain will stay west and north of eastern North Carolina with rain totals generally less than 1″ from I-95 to the beaches.

Tropical Storm Zeta midday Thursday
Tropical Storm Zeta midday Thursday(WITN Weather)
Wind warnings and advisories
Wind warnings and advisories(WITN Weather)

A High Wind Warning is in effect this afternoon for Wilson, Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax Counties and points farther west through Raleigh and Durham. Winds in the warning area may gust over 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory for gusts around 40 mph is in effect through the afternoon for the rest of eastern NC.

Zeta is the 27th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season, just one storm shy of tying the 28 storms of 2005. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Wind warnings and advisories for Eastern NC

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for the area

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 29th

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 29th

Hurricane

Record breaking hurricane seasons: A look at 2005 vs. 2020

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
With one of the most active hurricane seasons on record upon us, we look at comparisons between what we are experiencing now to the most active season to date.

News

Weather Authority Forecast 10-25

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10-25

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 1024

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 1024

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/24/2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/24/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for October 23rd

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for October 23rd

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:08 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, October 18 at 6PM

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast