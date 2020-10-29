Tropical Storm Zeta’s winds spread out over us

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Zeta

Zeta officially made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana Wednesday evening as a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph. Since, the storm has weakened to a tropical storm but still possess a wind threat through to a large portion of the Southeast.

The storm’s forward speed of 48 mph will keep strong winds through western North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the western part of the state as 45 mph sustained winds are likely. The heaviest rain will stay west and north of eastern North Carolina with rain totals generally less than 1″ from I-95 to the beaches.

Tropical Storm Zeta midday Thursday (WITN Weather)

Wind warnings and advisories (WITN Weather)

A High Wind Warning is in effect this afternoon for Wilson, Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax Counties and points farther west through Raleigh and Durham. Winds in the warning area may gust over 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory for gusts around 40 mph is in effect through the afternoon for the rest of eastern NC.

Zeta is the 27th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season, just one storm shy of tying the 28 storms of 2005. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

