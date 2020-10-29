Advertisement

Tropical Storm Zeta tracking to our west and north

As of Thursday morning Zeta had 60 mph sustained winds
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Zeta

Zeta officially made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana Wednesday evening as a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph. Since, the storm has weakened to a tropical storm but still possess a wind threat through to a large portion of the Southeast. The storm’s forward speed of 40 mph will keep strong winds through western North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the western part of the state as 45 mph sustained winds are expected Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will stay west and north of eastern North Carolina with rain totals generally running 1″ or less from I-95 to the beaches.

Zeta will track to the west and north of eastern North Carolina on Thursday
Zeta will track to the west and north of eastern North Carolina on Thursday(WITN)
Winds will gust from 30 to 45 mph Wednesday afternoon
Winds will gust from 30 to 45 mph Wednesday afternoon(WITN)

Zeta is the 27th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season, just one storm shy of tying the 28 storms of 2005. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

