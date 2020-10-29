Prisoner walks away from residential living program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender, serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison, who walked away from his Charlotte residential location.

The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Probation/Parole officers from Community Corrections are searching for 53-year-old Darryl Cordell. An escape warrant is also being sought for Cordell, who is serving an active sentence for Habitual Felon, Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Open Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cordell had a projected release date of March 20, 2021.

Probation and Parole officers say if you have seen him or know where he is, contact local law enforcement.

According to program guidelines, Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

