Phillip’s Forecast: Wind warnings and advisories for Eastern NC

Thursday & Friday

A High Wind Warning is in effect through the afternoon for Wilson, Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax and counties farther west. Winds in these areas may gust to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of Eastern NC through sunset. Weakening Tropical Storm Zeta will track to our west and north on Thursday. The main impact to our area will be strong, gusty winds. Starting Thursday afternoon, wind gusts will be reaching 30 mph with some locations exceeding 40 mph through 7pm.

Winds will be out of the southwest the entire day with the highest gusts possible between 1pm and 5pm Thursday. While winds will weaken overnight, they will still be pushing 20 mph until sunrise on Friday. In regards to rainfall, the bulk of the rain will probably come through during the overnight hours but most areas should stay below 1″.

Coastal Flood Advisory: In effect for the soundside of the Outer Banks from Cape Hatteras northward through Friday morning. Water levels of 1 to 2 feet above normal are likely around high tide (8pm & 8am).

Wind warnings and advisories (WITN Weather)

This Weekend

Sunny skies, but much cooler air is on tap for Halloween. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will cool to the low 40s into Sunday morning with afternoon highs lifting to the upper 60s under sun filled skies.