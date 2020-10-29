Advertisement

Newer and bigger homeless shelter opens in Onslow County

The old shelter on Court Street has been closed since the pandemic began because its capacity did not allow for social distancing guidelines.
New shelter in Onslow County
New shelter in Onslow County(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County now has a new option for people who have nowhere else to go.

The county opened its newer and bigger homeless shelter on Hargett Street Thursday morning.

The old shelter on Court Street has been closed since the pandemic began because its capacity did not allow it to conform with COVID-19 restrictions. The newer, bigger shelter can house up to 50 people without coronavirus restrictions, but in the meantime does allow for social distancing requirements.

“Homelessness is a real concern, and those who are homeless are in need in this community,” said Onslow Community Outreach Chair Don Herring. “And not just those of families and individuals, but we actually have some of our heroes, our veterans, who are homeless. And, in the 21st century, that is just unheard of.”

The shelter includes a male and female dorm and family living spaces. The next phase of the over $1.5 million project will consist of a soup kitchen in the back and an events space in the building’s front.

Directors say once coronavirus restrictions end, they will push beds closer together and add bunk beds to serve a greater population.

“Hunger and food insecurity is a real challenge and need in this community,” said Herring. “Again, with all the ability and access to food and low-cost food that we have that and that we served 175,000 meals last year is a reckoning of that need.”

While the shelter has been closed, the program has put nearly three dozen people up in a local motel.

